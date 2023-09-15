Pittsburgh man sentenced prison for possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Daryl Williams, 24, pled guilty last year to possession of a firearm in furtherance of two separate drug trafficking crimes in May 2018.

According to the Department of Justice, Williams was on bond for the first crime when he committed the second.

The Department of Justice also said Williams had the firearms to further his fentanyl and heroin trafficking.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his sentence.

