Pittsburgh man sentenced after violating supervised release by attempting a trip to Jamaica

A former resident of Penn Hills is facing two years in prison after taking multiple trips around the country and violating his federal supervised release, according to a U.S. attorney.

Kevin Carter, 50, was arrested on March 17 as he was boarding a flight to Jamaica to attend his cousin’s wedding. The trip was a violation of his federal supervised release. Records show that Carter’s girlfriend had booked multiple different airline trips in a presumed attempt to hide the trip from the court.

Carter was on supervised release after serving 168 months in federal prison for multiple heroin trafficking offenses. Although he was staying in Penn Hills during his release, court records show that Carter took at least 14 trips to various out of state locations, including Las Vegas, Disney World and Los Angeles between Jan. 19, 2018 and March 17, 2022.

“The District Court often imposes conditions of supervised release, including that the defendant must stay within the confines of the district where the crime was committed. Flagrant violations, like taking multiple trips outside of Western Pennsylvania, have consequences, and in this case mean that Kevin Carter will spend the next two years in federal prison,” said Cindy Chung, a U.S. attorney.

Before Carter’s arrest warrant was issued, a Pennsylvania state trooper had stopped him on March 3, 2021 as he was driving home from New Jersey. On April 7, 2021 he was stopped by a Pittsburgh police officer for driving a motorcycle while holding a 3-year-old child on the tank; driving without registration, insurance or a motorcycle license and possessing a small amount of marijuana.

Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Carter to 24 months in prison with a guideline range of 21 to 27 months on April 26.

