Pittsburgh man sentenced for West End gun incident

Apr. 12—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced to prison in relation to a shooting in the city's West End last year.

Terrell Mickens, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 to 59 months in Cambria County Prison by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III after he previously entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be possessed without a license.

Mickens and two others were charged last year after police said the men allegedly entered a store, walked out and began firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street.

According to a criminal complaint, a video from the Oakhurst Homes community shows the men who were later identified by law enforcement officials.

Daniel Sexton, 39, of Pittsburgh, also was sentenced on Tuesday before Krumenacker.

Sexton entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, access device fraud and thrift from motor vehicles.

Sexton is one of two men accused of driving a stolen SUV and using it as a getaway vehicle after allegedly stealing items from 15 unlocked vehicles in Windber last year.

He will be ordered to pay $2,775.97 in restitution costs.

Sexton will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 15.