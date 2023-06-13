Pittsburgh man sworn in as 60th United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania

A Pittsburgh man was sworn in as the 60th United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Monday.

Eric G. Olshan, 42, was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden on March 21, 2023. He was confirmed on June 8.

“I have spent my entire career litigating on behalf of the United States, and I’m honored to continue that service in my new role,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan in a press release. “I look forward to working with the dedicated attorneys and staff in our office, as well as our trusted partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement, to pursue our shared goal of securing justice and protecting communities throughout the district.”

Olshan is currently one of the lead prosecutors in the ongoing Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

Olshan served as the Chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section after joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2017.

Olshan has also served as Civil Rights Coordinator, Public Corruption Coordinator, Health Care Fraud Coordinator, Environmental Crime Coordinator and District Election Officer in his time with the district, the Department of Justice said.

Previously, Olshan served in the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice for ten years.

Olshan began his duties immediately and will lead an office of 115 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and support staff at offices located in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnston, the Department of Justice said.

