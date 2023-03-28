Pittsburgh man wanted on 3 outstanding bench warrants arrested

A Pittsburgh man wanted on three outstanding bench warrants was arrested on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Troy Royster, 28, of Homewood, pleaded guilty to charges connected to a case out of McKees Rocks in 2022.

The charges included aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, escape and flight to avoid prosecution. Royster was sentenced to time served with three years of probation.

In October, three bench warrants were issued for Royster as the result of reported probation violations.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered Royster was known to frequent downtown Pittsburgh.

He was arrested during lunch hour on Smithfield Street without incident.

Royster is now in the Allegheny County jail.

