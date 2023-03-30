Pittsburgh man wanted on several charges found hiding in attic, Allegheny Co. sheriff says

A Pittsburgh man wanted on several warrants has been taken into custody.

Carlos Hart, 28, failed to appear earlier this month for two non-jury trials for firearms charges and is suspected of violating probation on another case for robbery and firearms convictions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Most Wanted’ man with lengthy criminal history arrested in Wilkinsburg

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office developed information that Hart was inside of a residence along Collins Avenue in East Liberty earlier this week, according to a news release from the sheriff.

Hart was discovered in the attic of the residence. He used an opening in the ceiling to threaten the detectives with gunfire if they tried to arrest him, according to the sheriff’s office. After talking with Hart, he agreed to come down from the attic and was taken into custody without further incident. A loaded gun was found in the attic, according to the release.

Hart was transported to the Allegheny County Jail and now faces additional charges.

