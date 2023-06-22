Pittsburgh man wanted for Troy Hill shooting

Police are looking for a Pittsburgh man who allegedly shot a male early Tuesday morning in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

Gerald Sanders, 38, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Hatteras Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

They found a male down in the street with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was jumped by a group of people who beat him and stole a necklace from around his neck, according to the complaint. While the victim was being hit, Sanders came out from behind a building and shot him once, police said.

Sanders is also charged with reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

