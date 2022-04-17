Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 11 shot, 2 juveniles dead at party in Airbnb with 200 people attending

At least 11 people were shot and two juveniles were killed in a mass shooting early Easter Sunday in the East Allegheny neighborhood of the North Side.

Pittsburgh Police say they received multiple ShotSpotter alerts just after 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Suismon Street.

When police arrived in the area, more shots were being fired and several young people were running on foot and leaving in cars from an Airbnb property at Suismon Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say a large party was happening at the Airbnb with as many as 200 people in attendance. Police say many of the attendees were underage.

As many as 50 shots were fired inside the house and around 50 more shots were fired outside the house, police say.

Many people who jumped from windows suffered broken bones, cuts, and other minor injuries.

Several shooting victims arrived at various hospitals inside and outside the city by private means, police say.

So far, at least 11 people were confirmed shot and two male juveniles have died.

Police say there are least eight different crime scenes related to this incident.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of East Ohio Street from Madison Avenue to Cedar Avenue while the investigation is underway.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing available video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes at 412-323-7161.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes at 412-323-7161.

