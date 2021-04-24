Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto to introduce city-level hate crime legislation

Apr. 23—Legislation that Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will introduce next week seeks to create local-level hate crime laws that will expand upon state law, which does not consider sexual orientation, gender identity or disability protected classes.

"What we're doing is taking a stand against hate in our city," said Dan Gilman, Peduto's chief of staff.

State and federal laws already include specific hate crime protections. Such crimes in Pennsylvania are charged as ethnic intimidation: crimes "motivated by ill will or hatred towards a victim's race, color, religion or national origin."

Whether the ethnic intimidation charge is a misdemeanor or a felony depends upon the degree of the crime that was motivated by the bias.

The proposed city-level legislation would go a step further than state law, however, including actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and disability.

State law limits the teeth the city-level law can have, limiting the level of the charge to a summary offense — the equivalent of a traffic citation.

"We'd love to do more, but we're just not permitted," Gilman said, noting that the legislation is about more than the charges — it's about showing that hate toward anyone isn't tolerated in Pittsburgh.

"We at least are putting out a statement that any crime committed against somebody because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, will not be tolerated in the City of Pittsburgh and will include include increased punishment," he said.

The number of hate crimes reported to law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania rose by 35% in 2020 compared to the year prior, according to Pennsylvania's Uniform Crime Report, jumping from 80 to 108. Crimes motivated by race or ethnicity rose by 41%, from 56 to 79.

In 2019, the most recent year for which federal data is available, 7,314 incidents were reported across the country, according to the FBI, though studies have indicated that such crimes are likely vastly underreported. Indeed, there are more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, and fewer than 16,000 submitted their hate crime statistics.

Of those that did submit data, fewer than 3,000 reported any hate crimes within their jurisdiction.

"Some of those reports are probably true zeroes, but it's really unlikely that all of those jurisdictions had zero hate crimes," Florida State University criminologist Brendan Lantz told CNN last month.

