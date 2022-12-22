‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ featuring Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle

Channel 11 News is launching a new series in cooperation with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office called “Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted.”

Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle will be heading the effort.

The goal is to get violent offenders off the streets and make them safer for everyone.

Earle and the sheriff’s department will highlight violent offenders who are still on the run and could pose a threat to public safety.

The first case Earle is profiling involves a man wanted for shooting his wife and leaving her on a highway in downtown Pittsburgh.

Kevin Crew is wanted by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Squad.

Crew, who has several distinct tattoos on his face, is accused of shooting his wife while they were driving on Interstate 579 through downtown Pittsburgh in November.

He’s facing charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a firearm without a license.

“The fact that you shoot your wife in the leg, throw her out of the car and leave her in the roadway for, you know, to fend for herself is, it’s pretty disturbing. It’s pretty serious,” said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

As they were driving on the ramp from I-579 to the Boulevard of The Allies, Pittsburgh Police said Crew and his wife were arguing. He accused her of lying, according to the criminal complaint.

He then pulled a gun, and police said he shot her while she was driving.

Somehow, even with that gunshot wound to her leg, she managed to pull off to the side of the ramp, and get out of the car.

Crew then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, leaving the victim on the roadway.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Crew, who is now wanted on probation violations involving a previous case of receiving stolen property and access device fraud, lived with his wife in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood.

That’s his last known address.

“We have a full-court press employed looking for him right now. We are actively, aggressively looking for him. And hopefully we’ll be able to capture him without incident,” said Kraus.

Story continues

Channel 11 will profile different cases every month. Kraus said the goal is to get these offenders off the streets before they hurt someone else.

“We appreciate the cooperation and partnership with Channel 11, and moving forward, hopefully we can get some of these violent offenders, criminal offenders off the streets and bring them before the courts to provide justice in these cases,” said Kraus.

In this case involving Kevin Crew, and the other cases we will bring you, the sheriff is asking anyone with any information about the fugitive’s location to contact the them at 412-350-4709 or through their website.

Click here to access the sheriff’s tip page where you can remain anonymous.

“We certainly would welcome any information. It can be anonymous, and anything that could help us find these people and bring them to justice,” said Kraus.

Crew’s wife is recovering from her gunshot wound.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Franco Harris’ family releases statement following his death TIME TO PREPARE: Major winter storm could have huge impact on holiday travel plans around Pittsburgh Football community, fans, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris after his death VIDEO: Duquesne Light, West Penn Power gearing up for incoming winter weather DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts