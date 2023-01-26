Pittsburgh officer charged with DUI

A Pittsburgh police officer has been charged with DUI.

Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

Breaking: an off-duty Pgh Police motorcycle officer has been charged with DUI in Penn Twp, Westmoreland County. Police pulled over Aaron Spangler after they say he ran a red light. Public safety says he’s on paid leave. #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 26, 2023

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route 130 and smelled alcohol, according to the complaint. He did not complete the field sobriety tests as instructed, the officer said, and a blood draw was performed.

Spangler is charged with DUI and failing to stop at a signal.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

