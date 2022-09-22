Pittsburgh police: 11-year-old boy takes grandparents’ car, crashes into pole

0
WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh police said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Windgap early Thursday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The boy reportedly took the car and had been driving around before crashing into the pole, according to police. He was not injured.

Public safety officials said there are no charges at this time, and that the boy’s family was on scene and he is now in their care.

The intersection was closed while Duquesne Light repaired the damaged pole.

