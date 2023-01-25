Pittsburgh police: 13-year-old arrested in connection to beating, abduction of pizza delivery driver

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery and abduction of a pizza delivery driver in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood earlier this month.

The teen has not been identified. According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, the juvenile, who is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping, will not be charged as an adult.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

A male pizza delivery driver told officers on Jan. 3 that three males with guns demanded his money, keys, wallet, phone and shoes. They allegedly beat him and put him in the trunk of his car before driving an unknown distance. They then abandoned the car.

The driver told police he was able to get into the car through the backseat and walk to call police.

No other arrests have been made so far.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh area school, business closings and delays WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Here’s what you can expect as 2 storms move into the Pittsburgh area Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman says police searched wrong house while looking for shooting suspect VIDEO: Crews prepare for incoming winter storms in Southwestern Pennsylvania DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts