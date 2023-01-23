Pittsburgh police take 4 suspects into custody after South Side SWAT response

Jan. 23—Four male suspects wanted on warrants were taken into custody Monday morning by Pittsburgh police following a SWAT response to a home in the city's South Side.

The incident began shortly before 1:30 a.m. when police said they spotted one of the suspects on a deck of a residence in the 2100 block of Carey Way.

The suspect ran inside the home when he saw the officers and refused to come out, triggering the SWAT response, police said.

Police said they believed there were other suspects and multiple firearms inside.

By 4 a.m., police said, the suspects had surrendered and were taken to police headquarters for questioning. Officers said weapons were recovered once a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Seven females also exited the residence and were released after being identified and evaluated by medics.

The home was in use as a short-term rental, police said. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported a music video was being shot on the premises.

