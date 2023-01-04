Pittsburgh police: Alabama man who hit officer with car jailed

An Alabama man was charged after allegedly hitting a Pittsburgh police officer with his car early Tuesday morning.

Charles Cary, 23, of Orange Beach, was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Brookline Blvd. around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday for a domestic incident between a male and a female. Cary was sitting in the driver’s seat in a car and refused to get out, according to police.

When an officer opened the door and attempted to pull him out, he allegedly put the car in reverse, hitting an officer with his car and knocking her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement, according to the complaint.

Cary then allegedly put the car in drive, pushing a parked car with his vehicle, then fled.

Officers soon found Cary’s vehicle crashed into a hillside in the area of 1350 Pioneer Ave. Cary fled on foot into a wooded area. He was found a short time later in the area of London Town Road.

The officer who struck her head had a concussion and a possible wrist fracture.

Cary was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, evading arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving personal injury, reckless endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, and other driving violations.

Cary was denied bail. According to court documents, he told officers he was going to Florida as soon as he was released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

