Pittsburgh police arrest 15-year-old boy believed to be involved in summer shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a 15-year-old they believe was involved in a shooting that happened over the summer.

Officers found a man in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood in August.

The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit helped in the arrest.

The teenager is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, criminal attempt, reckless endangerment of another person and various firearm violations.

