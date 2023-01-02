Pittsburgh police arrest 2 men at New Year’s Eve hotel gathering

Pittsburgh police were called to the Hyatt House hotel on Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield just before midnight Saturday after receiving multiple noise complaints about a group of people in a room at the hotel.

Jamar Jacobs and Deandre Williams each face multiple charges after an encounter with the responding officers.

According to the police report, officers recognized Williams among the group of people and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest.

They say he gave them a fake name and tried to push past them and leave.

While officers were arresting Williams, police paperwork states that Jacobs approached them and had to be taken to the ground.

According to arresting documents, Jacobs kicked an officer in the head and continued to resist arrest before eventually being taken into custody.

Investigators say they also found two handguns in the hotel room. One was reported stolen.

Both men were charged and released on $10,000 bond.

Williams and Jacobs are due back in court on Jan. 19.

TRENDING NOW:

Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023 Actor Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow VIDEO:29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts