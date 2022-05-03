Pittsburgh Police arrest man believed to be involved in fatal Carrick shooting

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man they believe is behind a fatal shooting in Carrick.

U.S. Marshal’s Service and Pittsburgh Police arrested 23-year-old Elijah Terry-Smith in Penn Hills.

They believe Terry-Smith to be the shooter behind the homicide that resulted in a man’s death on April 3. Officers responded to the 500 block of Maytide Street at around 9:00 p.m. where they found 48-year-old Michael E. Flaherty suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Flaherty was pronounced dead a short time after paramedics arrived.

RELATED STORY: One man killed in shooting in Carrick neighborhood

Terry-Smith is being charged with criminal homicide.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16 Roads closed after tanker truck crash under Rankin Bridge “An absolute crisis”: Pittsburgh Police numbers dwindling as officers reach retirement eligibility Police: Lower Burrell man arrested after trespassing on neighbor’s yard, pointing shotgun at people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories