Pittsburgh Police arrest man believed to be involved in fatal Carrick shooting

Police have arrested Elijah Terry-Smith, 23, in connection with an April 3, 2022 homicide in Carrick.

The US Marshal's Service and members of the Pittsburgh Police apprehended Terry-Smith in Penn Hills.

He is charged with Criminal Homicide.



They believe Terry-Smith to be the shooter behind the homicide that resulted in a man’s death on April 3. Officers responded to the 500 block of Maytide Street at around 9:00 p.m. where they found 48-year-old Michael E. Flaherty suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Flaherty was pronounced dead a short time after paramedics arrived.

