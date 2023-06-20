Pittsburgh Police arrest man they say was involved in 2021 homicide in Lincoln-Lemington

Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man they believe may be involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln-Lemington in 2021.

Riyad Christian, 34, was arrested on the 2600 block of Brownsville Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police believe Christian was involved in the death of Don Angelo Castapheny. Castapheny was killed on the 1300 block of Montezuma Street in April 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘Gifted’ sophomore killed in shooting in Pittsburgh

The warrant for Christian was issued in Nov. 2022.

Christian’s brother Hanif Green was arrested for charges of the same homicide. Green was arrested in Nov. 2022.

Christian is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, robbery, corruption of a minor and a firearms violation. He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck Body recovered from Allegheny River near Washington’s Landing PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh VIDEO: Mother accused of driving under the influence in Plum with her 4-year-old in car DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts