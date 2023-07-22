Pittsburgh police arrest suspect in double stabbing in East Liberty

Jul. 21—Pittsburgh police have arrested a suspect in a double stabbing Friday afternoon in the city's East Liberty neighborhood.

The stabbings were reported at 3:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Centre Avenue.

One female victim, who had superficial wounds to her arm, provided officers a description of a female suspect and the direction in which she fled, according to a city Public Safety spokeswoman. That victim was treated by responding medics.

Police were alerted to a second female victim inside a house who had more serious injuries. Some officers began rendering aid to the second victim as medics were en route while other officers took the suspect into custody in a nearby alley after a short foot pursuit.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect also was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for medical complaints, pending transport to the Allegheny County Jail.

Public Safety officials didn't release the name of the suspect but indicated she will face charges.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.