Pittsburgh police arrest suspect in Downtown bank robbery

May 27—Pittsburgh police have arrested man in connection with a Downtown bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Dante Engram, 33, address unknown, was arrested following the robbery, reported around noon on the 900 block of Fifth Avenue.

A witness told police a man had walked into the bank with a note, then left the building.

Officers located Engram outside, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place carrying a backpack, and the area was evacuated as a precaution, police said. The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad and K-9 units swept the area, and determined there was no threat from the backpack.

Surrounding streets were closed for a brief period of time, and Engram was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with four felony counts of robbery and making terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing date has not been set, according to court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .