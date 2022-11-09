Pittsburgh police arrest suspect in parking dispute shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a woman whom they believe was involved in a shooting in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood, which allegedly began over a parking dispute.

Officers were called to 1354 Goettman Street for multiple calls reporting a person shot on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in both legs. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Court documents say a witness told police a woman had parked a grey Kia sedan in the middle of the street, blocking the roadway. The gunshot victim allegedly got out of their car with a friend and began yelling for the car to move out of the way. The Kia then drove through and a woman climbed through the passenger window and began firing shots over the roof of the vehicle. Witnesses say there were children in the back of the sedan.

Officers were able to trace the license plate to 24-year-old Breauna S. Terry of Wilkinsburg through a photo they found of the vehicle.

Police received a search warrant for the vehicle and were able to stop it at a traffic stop in Plum Borough. Court documents say the outlines of a sticker noticed in the photo that police received could still be seen on the vehicle, despite appearing to have been scraped off. The sedan was towed to the Pittsburgh police garage and Terry, who was in the vehicle, was taken with police for questioning.

Detectives later visited the hospital where the victim was recovering and presented her with a series of photographs. They told her to select the photo of the person who had shot her. Court documents say the victim chose a photo of Terry.

Terry was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police believe a second suspect may have been involved in the shooting, but are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

