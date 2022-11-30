Pittsburgh police ask for help to identify suspect in burglaries, car break-ins

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for at least four business burglaries and multiple vehicle break-ins downtown.

The suspect shown in the photographs provided by police is a black male with short black hair and stubble. He is wearing dark-colored clothing with a hood and appears to be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-255-2827.

