Pittsburgh police ask public’s help to identify suspect in Downtown robbery
Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 officers are seeking help to identify a suspect in a Downtown robbery.
Police said the robbery happened on May 15 around 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 at (412)-255-6787 or email jonathan.sharp@pittsburghpa.gov.
