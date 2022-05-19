Pittsburgh police ask public’s help to identify suspect in Downtown robbery

The Conversation

A memorial to the victims of the mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesAgonizing questions are being raised by the recent tragic shooting incident in Buffalo, New York, where 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron is alleged to have shot 10 people dead and wounded three. As in the recent years’ similar acts of horror at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a Walmart in El Paso, and a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, people want to know how such sensel