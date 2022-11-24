Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing man who didn’t return home after leaving hospital

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Francis Dugas was last seen on Nov. 15 after failing to return home following his discharge from the hospital for a head injury, according to police.

Dugas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair. Police said he currently has a beard, is significantly thinner than the photo provided and his haircut is also slightly more disheveled.

Dugas is known to frequent the Zone 6 area of Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body recovered from Monongahela River in Allegheny County Munhall funeral director being charged with abuse of a corpse Millvale apartment complex tenants removed from homes under new management VIDEO: Man accused of hiding camera in Frick museum bathroom taken into custody DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories