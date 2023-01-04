Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Aleyah Beswick,13, was last seen in Squirrel Hill around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said she was wearing dark-colored clothing, possibly a beanie with skull (as seen in the photo above) and black Ugg slippers.

Beswick is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has long bright red hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she is known to frequent Frick and Schenley parks.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, detectives are asking you to call them at (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1 immediately.

UPDATE/CORRECTION: Detectives were provided with an incorrect spelling. The correct spelling for both names is Aleyah Beswick. https://t.co/Jpy75VwHKD — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh shows support for McKees Rocks native, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 2 Pittsburgh police detectives on paid leave after shooting, killing suspect Man accused of shooting, killing local mailman dies of cancer in jail VIDEO: Man caught in gunfire exchange between police, shooting suspect in Brackenridge shares his story DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts