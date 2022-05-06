Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing, ‘vulnerable’ man
Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and “vulnerable” man.
Police said Henry W. Smith was last seen May 5 between 10 and 11 a.m. in Oakland.
Smith was wearing a black baseball cap, gray pants, black dress shoes, a dark green/blue/white plaid-striped shirt and a black Steelers jacket.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with short salt-and-pepper hair and a mustache.
Smith drives a 2020 Red Dodge Journey and could be in the Penn Hills, Monroeville or Murrysville areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.
