Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 15-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jordan Boyd is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds with brown eyes. Police said he has black hair but it could now be blond.

Police said Boyd has been missing since June. He’s known to frequent the Pittsburgh or McKeesport areas.

Anyone with information on where Boyd may be is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

