Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of taping a hidden camera in a local restroom.

According to police, the man is suspected of taping the camera inside a single occupant restroom at The Frick Pittsburgh on Homewood Avenue for the purpose of secretly capturing images.

The camera was discovered by an employee.

Police obtained a search warrant for the digital data and it revealed video and photos of victims ranging from small children to senior citizens.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Zone 4 detectives at 412-422-6520.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

