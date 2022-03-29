Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing woman

Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

26-year-old Helen Rivera was last seen in the Homewood/Point Breeze area on Saturday, March 26, at around 8:15 p.m., according to police.

Police said she was last seen wearing a light-colored tie-dyed shirt, navy leggings, black boots and a black and gold Dragon Ball Z hoodie.

River is listed at 5 feet, 5 inches, 175 pounds with brown eyes and long black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

TRENDING NOW:

Deadly mistake: Former nurse found guilty in patient’s death Elderly woman killed in Robinson Township house fire identified Taking sides: Celebrities react to Will Smith slap VIDEO: RAW: Small plane slides off runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts