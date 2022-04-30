Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Khlaya Graham, 15, was last seen at her home in the 200 block of Dunseith Street in Oakland on April 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Graham is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, she may be in the East End area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141 or police headquarters at (412) 323-7800.

TRENDING NOW:

Louisiana couple face grand jury after grown daughter found dead, body fused to couch Washington County couple facing charges after allegedly leaving fentanyl in front of their baby Police searching for suspects who allegedly burglarized luxury Pittsburgh apartment VIDEO: Over 1 million independents left out of Pennsylvania primaries DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts