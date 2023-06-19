Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing, endangered girl

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Tyshaya Somerville, 12, was last seen on June 18 at around 2 p.m. at her cousin’s house in the 300 block of Mathews Avenue in Knoxville, according to police.

Somerville is described as being 5 feet, four inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Somerville is considered to be in danger because of her age. She also doesn’t have her phone on her.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

