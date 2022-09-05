Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing man

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

David Henchell, 57, was last seen in the Carrick area on Sept. 1.

He’s described as having brown eyes and brown hair. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Police said Henchell drives a white Chevy Impala with Pennsylvania license plate LRR-4109. He’s possibly headed to Butler County.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU at (412) 323-7141.

