Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help finding missing 60-year-old woman

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

Sherri Keefer, 60, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and reddish brown hair.

Police said Keefer was last seen walking the 3600 block of California Avenue in Brighton Heights and was possibly wearing the jacket depicted in the photo below.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141 or call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pitt students facing abuse of corpse charges for alleged class incident 4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody VIDEO: Friends, family hold vigil for high school student who died after a shooting in Monessen DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts