Pittsburgh police locate missing teen

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Jayna O’Malley, 13, was last seen on Sunday, March 19.

O’Malley is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has shoulder length, curly red hair and blue eyes.

According to police, O’Malley may be in Carrick, Mt. Oliver or Downtown Pittsburgh.

If you have information on O’Malley’s whereabouts, police are asking you to call 911.

