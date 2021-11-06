Pittsburgh police say boy taken from his mother's Homewood residence found safe in Detroit

Nov. 6—An 8-year-old boy who was allegedly taken from his mother's home has been found safe in Detroit.

Police say Delon Napper had illegally been taken from his home Pittsburgh's Homewood West neighborhood by his father, Troy Graham-Napper. Police said Graham-Napper does not have custody of the boy.

Graham-Napper was arrested by Michigan State Police on a warrant accusing him of interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Pittsburgh police credited the Michigan State Police Fugitive Response team for their work on this case.

Police were called to the boy's home when he was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m.

On Friday night, police said Graham-Napper was believed to have been traveling with his girlfriend, but police did not indicate that she has been charged.

Police suspected that Graham-Napper would be heading to Detroit, police said, and released a description of his car.

