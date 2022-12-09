Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting

A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.

Tylajae Allen, 21, Andrew Johnson, 26, Andre Allen, 21, and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, were also charged in connection to the shooting.

Nixon is one of the teens charged in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting.

Investigators used video surveillance and phone records to link Poellnitz to the shooting, according to the complaint.

Poellnitz is also charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

