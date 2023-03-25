Pittsburgh police charge man in connection with assault, robbery in The Bluff

Mar. 24—A Pittsburgh man is in the Allegheny County Jail charged in a violent assault and armed robbery March 16 in The Bluff neighborhood of the city.

Andre Charles Hall, 26, was holding a gun when he robbed and assaulted another man at Fifth Avenue and Moultrie Street, according to city police.

Police said Hall robbed the man of $20 after striking him on the back of the head, throwing his keys and wallet to the ground and ripping off his shoes and throwing them.

Hall was taken into custody Friday morning in Homestead by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Hall is charged with robbery, simple assault and prohibited possession of a firearm.

He was awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .