Pittsburgh police charge woman after child found exposed to narcotics

Sep. 23—Pittsburgh police arrested and charged a woman after they say an infant was exposed to narcotics in Brookline.

According to police, an unresponsive 5-month-old girl was taken to a city fire hall on Brookline Boulevard Tuesday.

Firefighters and paramedics gave aid to the child, including giving her Narcan. The girl was in stable condition when taken to UPMC Children's Hospital.

After detectives interviewed the infant's guardian and searched her residence, police arrested Elizabeth Anna Rexrode, 41, of Pittsburgh.

Police did not say how Rexrode is related to the girl. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that Rexrode is the girl's grandmother.

The narcotics she was exposed to were also not specified. WPXI reported that, during an interview with detectives, Rexrode admitted to using heroin and cocaine recently, and empty stamp bags were found in her home, along with suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Rexrode is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and drug offenses, according to court records.

Rexrode's bail was set at $10,000 during an arraignment Wednesday, and she was sent to the Allegheny County Jail, court records state.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

