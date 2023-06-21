Pittsburgh Police Chief Scirotto shares his side of story after local activist arrested at parade

The Pittsburgh police chief is sharing his side of the story after a local activist was arrested at the Juneteenth parade over the weekend.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto was seen in a video Saturday assisting officers as they took Parker into custody.

Parker has denied any wrongdoing but Scirotto says he saw Parker cross the line.

Parker claims he didn’t shove anyone and he says the chief ordered his arrest, even as he claims Mayor Gainey told people to ignore him.

Earle: He says you ordered his arrest. Did you order his arrest?

Scirotto: I did not order it. When he made ... it was very natural, when he made contact with the officer, the officer responded. When he elbowed the officer in the chest the officer responded and I assisted in taking him into custody.

Parker, a frequent protester and critic of Mayor Gainey, claims he was rolling on his cell phone the entire time and he says the video will prove his innocence.

He’s declined to release it, saying he’s saving it for court

