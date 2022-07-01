Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert sends message to city on day of retirement

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert’s last day working in Pittsburgh is Friday.

Schubert announced his retirement at the end of May. He’s moving on after being on the force for nearly 30 years.

On Friday, he released the following message to the City of Pittsburgh:

“Today is a day of enormous gratitude for having had the opportunity to spend nearly 30 years living my dream and doing the job I love as a member of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Never could I have imagined on day one after graduating from the Academy, that I would go from working alongside my brothers and sisters on the streets in Zone 5, to rising through the ranks as a supervisor, to eventually being sworn in as Chief of Police in 2017.

The experiences I’ve had while on the force have shaped me for life. There are people and calls I will never forget. This is not an ordinary job. Every day police officers work closely with people who are often experiencing one of the worst days of their lives. We must always be there for them without fail and without question. Working for - and with - the community is one of the things I will miss the most.

To my brothers and sisters in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, I pray that you stay safe, lean on your extensive training, and continue to proudly wear our iconic badge and patch. I believe in the work you do and I will always support you. I know that the vast majority of the people we serve believe in you too, and that our role in the community is as crucial as ever.

To the families of our fellow officers who went to work one day and did not make it home. I have never forgotten them and their ultimate sacrifice. Their legacy of courage lives on in the Bureau each and every day.

And finally, to the people of this great city, it has been my honor and privilege to serve as your Chief of Police in the City of Pittsburgh, forever my home.”

Channel 11′s Rick Earle sat down with Schubert last week to reflect on his career. He said it has been a rewarding time.

Schubert will begin his new position on July 5 as FBI section chief, overseeing the Global Law Enforcement Support Section, part of the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

