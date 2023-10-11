Pittsburgh police commander accused of using 2nd body cam to record officers

A Pittsburgh police commander is facing more accusations, according to sources.

Commander Matt Lackner was put on paid administrative leave on Friday. He is accused of putting a body camera in police cars and recording officers without their permission.

Sources tell Channel 11 that Lackner mounted a second camera under a police car and used it as a GPS tracker.

The investigation has been handed over to Allegheny County police, sources said.

