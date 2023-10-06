Pittsburgh police commander accused of using undercover body cam to record officers

11 Investigates has confirmed that Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle has learned that Lackner is accused of allegedly placing an undercover body camera in a police car and recoding officers without their permission.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., the discovery that led to the internal investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

$1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz Pennsylvania state police searching for missing woman, her 9-month-old baby 2 people charged after stolen car fled traffic stop, led police on chase in Ross Township VIDEO: New website offers information on topics like safety, economy in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts