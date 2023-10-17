Pittsburgh police commander retires amid accusations he used body cams to secretly record officers

11 Investigates has confirmed that Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner has retired after being accused of placing an undercover body camera in a police car and recording officers without their permission.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pittsburgh police commander accused of using 2nd body cam to track officer locations

Lackner had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Multiple sources told Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle Earle that Lackner allegedly used the body camera to record multiple officers in multiple police cars.

WPXI legal analyst Phil DiLucente said it could be a violation of the state wiretap laws.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Columbia Gas explains plan to restore service to more than 4,000 Beaver County customers 500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy Antonio Brown arrested for failing to pay child support VIDEO: Aliquippa teen charged as adult in murder of 15-year-old appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts