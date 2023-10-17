Pittsburgh police commander retires amid accusations he used body cams to secretly record officers

Natalie Miller
·1 min read
0

11 Investigates has confirmed that Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner has retired after being accused of placing an undercover body camera in a police car and recording officers without their permission.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pittsburgh police commander accused of using 2nd body cam to track officer locations

Lackner had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Multiple sources told Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle Earle that Lackner allegedly used the body camera to record multiple officers in multiple police cars.

WPXI legal analyst Phil DiLucente said it could be a violation of the state wiretap laws.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Columbia Gas explains plan to restore service to more than 4,000 Beaver County customers 500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy Antonio Brown arrested for failing to pay child support VIDEO: Aliquippa teen charged as adult in murder of 15-year-old appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Which gender pays more for car insurance?

    Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.

  • How car insurance rates vary by age

    Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.

  • The best Android phones for 2023

    If you're looking for a new Android phone, check out our guide to the best handsets on the market from budget to flagship and everything in between.

  • The Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for just $130

    Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $130, which beats the discount found during the recent Prime Day event. The Stream Deck is a beloved piece of gear to assist with game streamers and podcasters.

  • Here’s how to treat dry skin in the winter, according to a licensed, New York-based esthetician

    Your skin can still look moisturized and glowy in the winter. Here's how. The post Here’s how to treat dry skin in the winter, according to a licensed, New York-based esthetician appeared first on In The Know.

  • This sausage and summer squash dinner is simple, delicious and affordable

    Cook with chef Julie Saha in the $10 Fine Dining kitchen as she makes a simple yet delicious sausage and summer squash dish. The post This sausage and summer squash dinner is simple, delicious and affordable appeared first on In The Know.

  • With $33M Series C, Fingerprint looks to expand device intelligence platform

    Today, the Chicago-based company announced a $33 million Series C investment ​​led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures. Dan Pinto, the company’s co-founder and CEO says what his startup does really well is identifying devices on the internet, whether through a browser like Chrome, Safari or Firefox, or through a mobile operating system via a native app on your phone. “Fundamentally being anonymous on the internet means that you can do bad things,” Pinto told TechCrunch.

  • Check out the coolest outfits we spotted in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood

    Come along with fashionista and influencer Aimee Kelly to find out what fashion trends are taking over in the chic NYC neighborhood of SoHo. The post Check out the coolest outfits we spotted in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood appeared first on In The Know.

  • 2024 Toyota Hilux GR Sport II takes a step towards Raptor turf

    Positioned at the top of the Hilux range in Europe, the GR Sport II gets chassis improvements, a specific exterior design, and more tech in the cabin.

  • Tyrese Maxey focused on reaching another level despite 76ers’ turmoil

    While the James Harden saga looms over Philadelphia’s season, the team’s fourth-year guard has his own plans for success.

  • Nirvana nabs $57M to make AI inroads into commercial trucking insurance

    Nirvana Insurance -- an insurance startup taking a new approach to insurance products for commercial fleets using artificial intelligence, telematics, internet-of-things technology and 15 billion miles of trucking data to calculate risk models -- is taking on something else: new funding. The startup has raised an all-equity Series B of $57 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its big data platform, for hiring,  and to continue growing its business, which is initially targeting the trucking industry. Lightspeed Venture Partners is leading the round, with General Catalyst and Valor Equity Partners also participating.

  • WhatsApp debuts passkey logins on Android

    The Meta-owned chat application has launched passkey support for Android, which means you no longer have to use OTPs from two-factor authentication to be able to log into your account.

  • Procurify lands fresh cash to invest in AI-powered tools for procurement

    Roughly eight years ago, a little-known startup called Procurify raised $4 million for its platform that hosts tools to take some of the pain out of enterprise procurement. Procurify, which is based in Vancouver, Canada (hence the investment from the EDA), was co-founded by Aman Mann (the CEO), Eugene Dong (the CTO) and Kenneth Loi (the former CCO). "We recognized a gap in the procurement market for affordable, easy-to-use procurement software," Mann told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on being in a 'beautiful place' with estranged husband Will Smith, 'enjoying' living alone and bringing back 'Red Table Talk' in 2024

    "I didn't write the book to set any record straight," Pinkett Smith tells Yahoo Entertainment. But she does nonetheless on topics including her marriage to Will Smith, friendship with Tupac, the Oscar slap, the future of "Red Table Talk" and more.

  • People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 7

    It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.

  • Ambani's Jio Financial launches lending and insurance businesses

    Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loan to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.

  • FTX execs blew through $8B; testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • ALCS Game 2, NLCS Game 1: Rangers take 2-0 lead over Astros, Phillies top Diamondbacks

    The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.

  • Netflix will reportedly turn more of its hit shows into games

    Netflix subscribers will see more shows made in-house developed into mobile games, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

  • India's Agnikul gets $26.7M to prepare for commercial space launches

    Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.