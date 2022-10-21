Pittsburgh police: Delivery driver victim of carjacking in Garfield

Oct. 21—Pittsburgh police are investigating a carjacking that targeted a food delivery driver Wednesday evening in the city's Garfield neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Fern Street.

The driver told police two male suspects drove up as he left his vehicle to deliver food, and the passenger got into the delivery driver's car.

When the delivery person ran back toward his vehicle in an attempt to stop the theft, the suspect tried to hit him with the stolen car, police said.

No weapons were seen before the two suspects fled the scene in the two vehicles, police said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .