Pittsburgh Police Department take part in initiative to strengthen police, community relationships

On the same day that Pittsburgh Police Officers were fired in the tasing death of Jim Rogers, the department is taking part in a faith-based initiative to strengthen the relationship between police and community.

The end goal is a holistic approach to easing tensions and building trust.

Watch the video above to learn more.

TRENDING NOW:

TORNADO WATCH in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene and Washington counties until 10 p.m. Family dog kills 7-month-old girl in Georgia Woman dead after shooting in Monongahela identified VIDEO: Man dead, suspect in hospital after incident in North Versailles DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts