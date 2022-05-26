Pittsburgh police discover drugs, guns inside home when responding to shots fired call

Drugs and guns were discovered inside a home in Homewood when police responded to ShotSpotter alerts on Wednesday.

Around 1:25 p.m., Zone 5 officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts near the intersection of Monticello Street and Brushton Avenue.

Witnesses and camera footage helped police find a home on Monticello Street that was hit by bullets.

During a sweep of the home to check for any shooting victims, police said they found illegal drugs and ammunition in plain view.

Police then obtained a search warrant and recovered the following items:

25 baggies of crack cocaine

marijuana

3 scales and packaging material for the sale of illegal narcotics

Several cell phones

1 AR-15 style rifle

1 9mm handgun

$418 cash

Multiple 9mm magazines

.40 magazine

AR-15 magazine

Zone 5 officers said one arrest was made, and the investigation continues.

