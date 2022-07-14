Pittsburgh police explain how stolen firearms are impacting violence in the city

Gun violence is prevalent across the city. New numbers from Pittsburgh police report 39 homicides this year and 72 non-fatal shootings. On Thursday, police addressed where all those guns are coming from.

“Not everyone is a negligent firearm owner. A lot of people are serious about their responsibility when it comes to guns but when you have two to three stolen out of your automobile at different times under different incidents, you aren’t really a responsible gun owner,” said Detective Russell Cain with Pittsburgh police’s firearm tracking unit.

Cain is looking at new numbers when it comes to stolen guns.

This time last year, 156 guns were reported stolen in the city and that number in 2022 is 215. That’s a 38% increase in just the first six months.

“We’ve had people report their gun stolen because it wasn’t allowed in the bar so went across the street and stuck my gun up in a tree. We’ve had other people who was on my way to work and can’t take my gun to work, so I stuck it under the bushes on the Northside,” Cain said.

Cain said these guns are being picked up and used across the city. While the department is trying to track and recover these weapons, a big problem they are finding is that people just aren’t reporting them.

So far this year, 455 guns were recovered and 373 of them were not reported stolen.

“In the 455 guns recovered this year so far that could be guns just laying in the street, they also include guns turned in of people not wanting them, or someone was arrested and the gun wasn’t used in a crime,” Cain said.

Cain said the department can’t track just how many of the stolen guns were used in violent crimes in the city, but he said that if people lock up their weapons with free gun locks from the city, there will be fewer weapons of opportunity on the streets for any type of crime.

“With gun violence prevention being a priority for the bureau of police, we feel it’s important to shine a light on this increasing trend in order to mitigate the number of firearms being added to our streets daily,” said Dr. Heath Johnson, who’s a Pittsburgh police crime analyst.

Story continues

The city is working to offer free gun locks at future community events, but if you are interested in one now, you can pick it up at headquarters or any zone police station.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies at 73, family says Allegheny County Health Department: Mosquitoes from 3 communities test positive for West Nile virus Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend a month after breakup VIDEO: PIAA considering policy to allow high school athletes to receive endorsements DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts