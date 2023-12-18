Pittsburgh police, fire, EMS shop with Obama Academy students for the holidays

Pittsburgh police officers, firefighters and EMS responders shopped with Obama Academy 6-12 students for the holidays.

The event was made possible by Target. The company teams up with public safety organizations to give back to the community each year.

Each student was given a $150 gift card and got the chance to do some shopping.

“This event helps youth shop for gifts for themselves and their families. Not only do the events make the holidays brighter for these kids, they also help to strengthen relationships between youth and public safety officials in communities nationwide,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Facebook.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Person killed in crash that shut down part of Parkway East before Squirrel Hill Tunnel 3 people charged in death of elderly St. Clair Township woman, Westmoreland County DA announces Who Steelers need to root for to save slim playoff chances VIDEO: Person found dead at Washington County business, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts