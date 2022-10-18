Pittsburgh police: gunshot victim found in Homewood

A male gunshot victim was found in the 7200 block of Kelly Street in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police and EMS were called to the area at 10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts.

#BREAKING: A man was shot in the stomach along Kelly Street in Homewood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police are on scene after getting several Shotspotter alerts. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/vtjFsQE9Lo — Jillian Hartmann WPXI (@JillianWPXI) October 18, 2022

The victim has a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His condition is not immediately known.

No other information is available at this time.

A Channel 11 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

